R Madhavan on Regional Cinema Becoming Pan-Indian: It is the New Normal

R Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan. Rocketary: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

Madhavan said, “Viewers have started enjoying regional cinemas as they get value for money by the crisp content delivered by great actors and great scripts. However, with crisp subtitles and exquisite dubbing, regional cinema has now become more adaptable and more audience-friendly. The scenarios post-COVID 19 has changed the game to the next level and the acceptability of regional languages is seen across the globe and this, according to me, is a beginning of the ‘new normal’ for regional movies."

Talking about embracing OTT space at a very early stage, he said, “I have been exploring the OTT space for a long time now and what I enjoy about the space is the fact that they have opened gates for independent films that weren’t available to the audiences earlier. It is wonderful that so many gems are being appreciated for their talent and storyline, and it’s no more about big budgets but exhilarating stories. For an artist personally it’s always the script and I see through OTT we’ve been able to encourage young talent and that’s what I appreciate. And believe that as the audience is evolving with new experiences, as an artist I need to also explore these new realms to form a connection and tell my story. I feel like this is the future of the entertainment industry to move beyond mainstream storytelling and that excites me."

Madhavan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year, spoke about his recovery. “The doctors have been no less than angels who are struggling constantly in order to save lives, even if that means putting their own lives at risk. As a society, it’s time for us to rise together and extend our own hand of care towards our doctors’ community for all they have done for us and our loved ones. A humble request to all my fans to be safe and sound and to stay indoors and encourage each one of you to use sanitizer and wear a mask while going out."

He continued, “The past year has been tough for all of us across the world but has also taught us the importance of community and humanity and that has brought us together even more. I think the extraordinary care of our doctors and healthcare workers during this time and always, has given a new meaning to humanity for me personally. In all the chaos, uncertainty, and stress that the virus brought upon us, my belief that family always stands with you has only been strengthened and the love and care of family and friends around me has helped me stay positive. It has also made me realise the things that are important in life - quality time with family and learning new things. It’s been a time where I feel I can challenge myself to venture into new areas and that’s been the biggest learning, to be agile even in these uncertain times."

Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale’s story has touched millions of hearts. What’s your personal takeaway from the short film and what inspired you to join the campaign? He said, “COVID has been difficult on each one of us but it is our Doctors and healthcare workers who’ve been our strength. The third edition of Vicks Touch Of Care campaign recognizes the powerful impact of this care through the real-life story of late Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale. The film moved me to relive not only what the doctors go through but also their families and that moved me to tears. The film made me realise how selfless care can transform and save lives. This had inspired me to stand in support and lend my voice to this campaign, seeing Mrs Bhosale display immense courage after everything she’s been through to ensure her husband’s story is alive among the little children of Latur. Had me thinking that we should also do our small bit in keeping their care alive, even if it is by just ensuring our loved ones are safe and cared for."

He added, “While this whole year has been a time of uncertainty, it surely has been a time of recognizing care as the essence of humanity and how it has helped our nation survive. I can’t fathom the strength and courage our health workers and medical community have shown while being brave for all of us. I remember when I tested positive for Covid-19 and had immediately quarantined myself and realized how difficult it is for everyone to stay away from their families. But our medical workers have been doing this for more than a year now, ensuring that our care is above their own and that’s touched my heart personally. Wearing the PPE kit for hours and taking care of us relentlessly while leaving their families behind is truly courageous and inspiring. Even when I was isolated, it was the virtual consulting that I received from family doctors that helped in my speedy recovery."

The short film is based on the inspiring journey of Dr Bhosale’s selfless acts of care as he left no stone unturned to ensure many less fortunate children received life-saving medical attention during the pandemic. Dr Bhosale left behind his wife, kids and his dreams of building his own pediatric hospital. The short film is a solemn reminder that like Dr Bhosale, hundreds of doctors lost their lives during the pandemic leaving their families and dreams behind.

