English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'
R Madhavan will portray ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the upcoming film titled 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'
Image: R. Madhavan/Instagram
Loading...
R Madhavan is set to play a scientist in the upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will also mark his debut in direction. Madhavan's dramatic transformation for the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan has caught the fancy of his fans, who can't keep calm every time the actor reveals a new leaf out of the looks book of the upcoming drama film, which is inspired by true events.
In a latest pic that is now going viral on the internet, we can see Madhavan looking slimmer, as he seems to have shed some weight for a particular instance in the film. Madhavan shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "When you lose 2 more unexpected kgs" (sic) The actor followed the remark with a rocket emoji, hinting that it was done for the film. See post here:
Soon after the picture surfaced, Madhavan's comments feed was flooded with messages, praising the 48-year-old actor. Some wondered how he managed to look so young and exuberant at such an age, while some went gaga over his chocolate-boy image. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Looking good Maddy!" and friend Paresh Ghelani quipped, "What’s the trick brother??"
The teaser of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on October 31 and was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. In the teaser, Madhavan narrates the plot of the film and can be heard saying, "Agar mein aapse yeh kahun ki yeh karnama hum bees saal pehele hee haasil kar sakte the…toh…”(If I say that we could have achieved this miracle 20 years ago). The teaser ends with a zoom out shot, giving out a suggestion of Madhavan, who enters the frame towards the end.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In a latest pic that is now going viral on the internet, we can see Madhavan looking slimmer, as he seems to have shed some weight for a particular instance in the film. Madhavan shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "When you lose 2 more unexpected kgs" (sic) The actor followed the remark with a rocket emoji, hinting that it was done for the film. See post here:
Soon after the picture surfaced, Madhavan's comments feed was flooded with messages, praising the 48-year-old actor. Some wondered how he managed to look so young and exuberant at such an age, while some went gaga over his chocolate-boy image. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Looking good Maddy!" and friend Paresh Ghelani quipped, "What’s the trick brother??"
The teaser of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on October 31 and was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. In the teaser, Madhavan narrates the plot of the film and can be heard saying, "Agar mein aapse yeh kahun ki yeh karnama hum bees saal pehele hee haasil kar sakte the…toh…”(If I say that we could have achieved this miracle 20 years ago). The teaser ends with a zoom out shot, giving out a suggestion of Madhavan, who enters the frame towards the end.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'
- IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results