R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'

R Madhavan is set to play a scientist in the upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will also mark his debut in direction. Madhavan's dramatic transformation for the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan has caught the fancy of his fans, who can't keep calm every time the actor reveals a new leaf out of the looks book of the upcoming drama film, which is inspired by true events.In a latest pic that is now going viral on the internet, we can see Madhavan looking slimmer, as he seems to have shed some weight for a particular instance in the film. Madhavan shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "When you lose 2 more unexpected kgs" (sic) The actor followed the remark with a rocket emoji, hinting that it was done for the film. See post here:Soon after the picture surfaced, Madhavan's comments feed was flooded with messages, praising the 48-year-old actor. Some wondered how he managed to look so young and exuberant at such an age, while some went gaga over his chocolate-boy image. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Looking good Maddy!" and friend Paresh Ghelani quipped, "What's the trick brother??"The teaser of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on October 31 and was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. In the teaser, Madhavan narrates the plot of the film and can be heard saying, "Agar mein aapse yeh kahun ki yeh karnama hum bees saal pehele hee haasil kar sakte the…toh…"(If I say that we could have achieved this miracle 20 years ago). The teaser ends with a zoom out shot, giving out a suggestion of Madhavan, who enters the frame towards the end.Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.