R. Madhavan Reacts As Netizen Trolls Actor for Saying 'Only 25 Lakh Indians Are on Twitter'

South star R Madhavan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor’s upcoming film has taken him to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and the film’s trailer was also displayed at the Times Square in New York. As Madhavan’s film is nearing its release in the theatres the actor, the actor was caught by a netizen for misquoting the number of Twitter users in India. The actor had a subtle response to the same.

A social media user had shared a video to slam Madhavan for saying that only 25 Lacs people in India are on Twitter. His now-deleted tweet read, “Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

The 52-year-old actor was quick to respond to the tweet. He wrote, “Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population – which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport .. .”

Check the tweet here:

Soon after the response was posted by Madhavan, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to his subtle response.

While one fan wrote, “Classy reply, Maddy. Yeesh. It’s after all a number, and the point still stands,” another wrote, “Great answer ”

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday organised a special screening of the actor’s much-talked-about project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The screening was attended by former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, former IG CBI PM Nair, senior government officials, stakeholders from the film industry and the team Rocketry.

Meanwhile, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an Indian biographical drama on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Nambi was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage in 1994.

Interestingly, the film marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The movie is slated to have a worldwide silver screen release on July 1, this year.

