R Madhavan Reveals He Got 58% at Board Exams to Motivate Those Disappointed with Their Marks

Actor R Madhavan's Twitter message is exactly what anyone disappointed with their board exam results need. The Tanu Weds Manu actor tried to motivate those who did not score as expected, saying that marks will hardly hold them back from whatever they want to achieve in their lives.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results were announced recently.

"To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends," he tweeted. Madhavan also shared a throwback picture of himself from an old film.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . .. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

His inspirational post found a lot of supporters on Twitter. "You are such an inspiration to make wonders," wrote a fan, while another follower said, "marks are just numbers.. High number does not guarantee anything in future, low number is not end of life..after all, its just marks.. Life throws googlies at you that you need to learn to dodge ..smartness, loyalty,ethics, hardwork gets u high scores in life."

One fan even pointed out similarities with his onscreen life in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. "In rehna hai tere Dil me

Madav was a backbencher and Sam was a brilliant student, still Reena loved madav not sam (sic)," the user commented.