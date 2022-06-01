R Madhavan Reveals He Was Once ‘Very Jealous’ of Dhanush Because of This Reason; Read On

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. The versatile star has worked in hit films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rang De Basanti. Recently, the Madhavan film had the world premiere of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at Cannes Film Festival 2022. While the actor is loved for his various roles in both Hindi and Tamil cinema, after making his acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Alaipayuthey in 2000, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor once said Dhanush made him jealous.

In a 2015 interview with IndiaGlitz, Madhavan was asked about filmmaker Aanand L Rai, with whom he worked in the Kangana Ranaut films, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. “Aanand’s expertise lies in the fact that he knows his artists really well. As a director he has told me things that gave me goosebumps, when I heard it. I am like why could somebody not tell me something like this?”

The actor went on to add, “I was very jealous of Dhanush when he was doing his next film with Aanand. Because I was going to miss that. I am going to be jealous of any other actor that Aanand works with.” Madhavan also termed Dhanush’s collaboration with Aanand “brilliant.”

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Tamil actor has reportedly signed his third film with Aanand. They worked together in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, which also featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush and Aanand’s first film together, Raanjhanaa, was released in 2013. It also starred actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Meanwhile, speaking about R Madhavan’s film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, the movie had its premiere at the Marché du Film, organised alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival and one of the largest film markets in the world. The film is based on Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was falsely accused of espionage and embroiled in a spy scandal in the 90s.

The film also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut and industry heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also in the movie in cameo roles. The film was shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The screening was attended by music maestro AR Rahman and director Shekhar Kapur, who were all praised for the movie.

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect is scheduled to be released in July 2022.

