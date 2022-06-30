R Madhavan Says 'He Is Done With' Tanu Weds Manu, Adds 'No Point Beating a Dead Horse'

While talking about R Madhavan’s films and career, how can one forget to mention Tanu Weds Manu? The film which was released in 2011 was widely loved by the audience and its sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ (released in 2015) only surpassed the success of the original movie. R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut’s chemistry in the movie was widely loved by all. Therefore, in a recent interview, R Madhavan was asked if there are chances of bringing another movie to the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

The actor mentioned that there is no point beating the dead horse and added that he is ‘done’ with the franchise. He made he clear that he does not want to return to the screen as Manu. “I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” R Madhavan told YouTuber Jaby Koey as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Prior to this, in another interview, Madhavan also responded to the rumours about the remake of his 2001 film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. “I wish them all the very best. I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people,” Madhavan told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is a biopic and is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, ISRO scientist. The film will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on July 1.

