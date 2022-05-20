R Madhavan Says He Made No Money for Four Years: 'There’s Constant Fear'

Actor R Madhavan opened up about not making any money for four years. The actor, who is currently in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film for his movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, confessed that he’s living with constant fear. Madhavan hasn’t had a big film release since 2017’s Vikram Vedha in Tamil, 2018’s Savyasachi in Telugu, and an extended cameo in 2018’s Zero in Hindi.

Speaking in a recent interview, Madhavan revealed he did not make money for two years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The pandemic delayed his plans further, like most of his colleagues in the industry.

“I have a son. There was Covid. I didn’t make any money during Covid. I didn’t make any money two years before Covid because I was doing this film. The things that kept me alive were the one-off chances I took on OTT (Netflix’s Decoupled) to keep the fires burning, but apart from that, I haven’t done any films. My last film was Vikram Vedha, so there’s fear, there’s constant fear,” he told Film Companion.

Madhavan premiered Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the Marché du Film, organised alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival and one of the largest film markets in the world. The film is based on Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was falsely accused of espionage and embroiled in a spy scandal in the 90s.

The film also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut and industry heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also in the movie in cameo roles. The film was shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The screening was attended by music maestro AR Rahman and director Shekhar Kapur, who were all praised for the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.