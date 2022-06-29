R Madhavan Says He'll Never Venture into Direction After Rocketry: 'I'm Not Qualified to Be a Director'

R Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While fans are eager to see what he has in store for them this weekend, the actor confessed he is not keen on returning as a director in the future. In a recent interview, Madhavan called himself ‘not qualified’ to be a director.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a spy scandal with Nambi Narayanan at the heart of it. Starring R Madhavan in the eponymous role, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Speaking about taking on the director’s role, Madhavan told Mid-Day, “I feel I am not qualified to be a director at all. I haven’t been to any [filmmaking] school, nor have I assisted any [director]. I don’t think I will ever venture into direction again. So, I don’t care about validation [for my directorial skills] at this point. Then again, I haven’t sought validation for anything. I have been one of those vagabonds who follow their hearts.”

The actor-director also revealed that he spent about six years in the making of the film. Earlier, a series of videos were shared by the film’s team showing Madhavan’s transformation. In one of the videos, Madhavan revealed, “I had to spend at least 18 hours to get the look of Nambi Narayanan.” He said that he bleached his hair and beards and had to add extra kilos for the role. Furthermore, the actor-turned-director said that “in the movie original locations are taken to give the touch of reality and no facts have tampered.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to release on July 1. The film clashes with Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om – The Battle Within.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.