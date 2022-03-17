R Madhavan Says He's 'Jealous' Of The Kashmir Files As It Shatters Box Office Records

The Kashmir Files is having a dream run at the box office. The film is already on its way to entering the Rs 100 crore club and has been shattering post-pandemic records like no other Hindi film. While most Bollywood stars are yet to react to the film, R Madhavan on Thursday confessed he was impressed and ‘very jealous’ that the film is doing an impressive job at the box office.

He reposted a tweet that featured the box office collection of The Kashmir Files and shared his thoughts. “This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous (laughing emojis) and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files," he wrote.

This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous 😂😂and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files. https://t.co/5zY9AgoTtc— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2022

Last week, Madhavan had shared the trailer of the film and wished the team of The Kashmir Files all the luck. “Hearing such awesome and fantastic reviews of this film from the public. Can’t wait to see it I’m sure @vivekagnihotri has come up with another compelling and hard hitting piece of work.. Congratulations team," he tweeted.

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has collected Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, a little over a crore higher than Tuesday’s collection. “#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Taran also pointed out that the Tuesday box office collection has set a new record. With Rs 18 crore collection, The Kashmir Files recorded the highest Day 5 collections since the Covid-19 pandemic set in. “Day 5 [Tuesday] Biz: TOP SCORERS [post pandemic times]… 1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 18 cr 2. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 11.22 cr 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.01 cr 4. #83TheFilm: ₹ 6.70 cr #Hindi films. #India biz. Note: #Tanhaji: ₹ 15.28 cr

#Uri: ₹ 9.57 cr [Pre-#Covid times]," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, speaking with News18, Vivek Agnihotri addressed Bollywood’s silence regarding the film. The filmmaker said, “Why these elite people’s comment on the movie is important? India has changed! All these old establishments are slowly collapsing. The Kashmir Files is a true account. The movie is about real people and their tragedies. It is not about Bollywood. It breaks my heart when I go to theatres and women of my mother’s age cry and touch my feet. People are connecting with the film to a different level and that matters more."

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in the lead.

