R Madhavan Most Likely To Do Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel, But He Only Has One Condition

Recent reports suggest that the makers of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein have been revisiting the idea of making a sequel, and were just waiting for the right script.

A source close to the makers of the film revealed to Filmfare, “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development.”

If multiple reports are to be believed the film's original lead pair, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan, may be reuniting to reprise their roles as the much-loved Reena and Maddy for the sequel of their 2001 film. Now, Madhavan has also reacted to the rumours via a tweet. Even though the actor said he's clueless about the sequel, he hopes that the makers have "an age appropriate" script if they are at all considering him and Dia for it.

Madhavan tweeted, "# RHTDM ..Guysss ... been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है." (sic)

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this .. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

Though Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wasn't a big hit at the box office when it first released, it has earned itself a cult following over the years. The film marked Dia Mirza's debut in Bollywood, and also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in key roles.