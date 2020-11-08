R Madhavan Shares His Secret to 'Never Ageing'

As per R Madhavan fans, the actor has defied ageing. Recently, an admirer took to Twitter and complimented Maddy for looking the same age through the years. This prompted him to share his secret of ageing like fine wine.

As a social media user commented about Maddy, "Age just got @ActorMadhavan’fied. Never Ages (sic)," the actor wrote, "All the miracle of a good dye." This response of Maddy to his fan has floored netizens, who are all praise for him and his sense of humour.

all the miracle of a good dye ❤️❤️ https://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Maddy is all set to make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is currently delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in a cameo role in the film. He plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan (Madhavan) and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.

He will also be seen in a Hindi web series titled 7th Sense.