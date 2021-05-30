R Madhavan Shares Plans Ahead of His B'day

Actor R. Madhavan has shared plans for his birthday this year. The actor took to social media on Sunday to share that he wants to have a quiet birthday with his close ones, which is on June 1, amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Hello my lovely Tweeple. Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan.

Rocketary: The Nambi Effect will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.

Commenting on Madhavan’s tweet on Sunday, fans shared advance birthday wishes for the actor and expressed curiosity about his upcoming film.

