R Madhavan Shares Throwback Picture of Himself From '5000 Years Ago'

R. Madhavan is often credited as one of India's acting faces that continues to be loved by fans no matter his age. The actor often finds the attention amusing, indulging himself in such jokes by often sharing throwback pictures of himself on his Instagram account. His latest post is a picture of him from when he was significantly younger.

The photo will remind you of the actor from his Sea Hawk days, much before he began spreading his charm on the big screen. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned the picture as "5000 years ago". While the year and time of the picture maybe unclear, it is evident that it is from a professional photoshoot in a studio.

View this post on Instagram 5000 years ago ... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Oct 24, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

In 2017 as well he had shared a picture of himself from his graduation yearbook. In the picture he was almost unrecognizable and extremely skinny and slim. Madhavan had shared the picture reminiscing how in the yearbook he had mentioned his ambition to be a famous actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Madhavan is currently busy shooting for Rocketry which is based on a former ISRO engineer falsely accused of espionage. Madhavan, who apart from acting has written and is directing the film, had earlier revealed that he had spent two years writing its script. The film is being shot as a trilingual in English, Hindi, and Tamil. After that, he will also be appearing in another trilingual film titled Nishabdham. The film is being shot in English, Tamil and Telugu. Madhavan will be playing the role of a blind musician. Both films are yet to be given a release date.

