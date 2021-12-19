R Madhavan Shifts to Dubai with Wife for Son's Olympic Prep; Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pics From Shakun Batra's Film

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have shifted to Dubai so that their son Vedaant can prepare for the Olympics, the Breathe actor has revealed in an interview. Maddy said that due to Covid scare, big swimming pools are closed in India and the family decided to make the move so that Vedaant’s prep for the 2026 Olympics is not hampered because of lack of facilities for training.

Also Read: R Madhavan Shifts to Dubai with His Wife for Son Vedaant’s Olympic Prep

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who have come together for the first time on-screen for a film, have shared behind the scenes photos as a major announcement is awaited tomorrow. The yet-untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra wrapped up in August this year. The first and the third photo shared by Deepika sees her share the frame with Siddhant. The second still sees the director explaining a scene to her whereas the last two photos give a glimpse of the film and also features Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share BTS Pics From Shakun Batra’s Film; Big Update Tomorrow

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are settling in well in their married lives. Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actors were seen arriving at their new house for the house warming ceremony. They were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Juhu House for Puja, Fan Wishes Them ‘Great Life Ahead’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be appearing as guests in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. On Sunday, a promo shared by Star Maa’s official Twitter account showed the love birds entering the stage with holding each other’s hands. Alia also speaks a few words in Telugu. Director SS Rajamouli, too, was seen entering the stage and talking about his upcoming film RRR. Interestingly, Alia makes her debut in the Telugu film industry with this film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Share a Cute Moment at the Grand Finale of Nagarjuna’s Show

Spider-Man No Way Home released in India on Dec 16, a day ahead of its worldwide premiere amid coronavirus scare. Since not very long ago, Hollywood films have invaded and penetrated the Indian market big time and Spider-Man is proof how Indians love watching Hollywood big budget fares time to time. That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read: Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Day 3: Tom Holland-starrer Earns Rs 79.14 Crore, Beats Sooryavanshi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.