R Madhavan Shuts Down Troll Who Says Actor is 'Ruining Career, Health with Alcohol and Drugs'

R Madhavan continues to win a lot of love on social media, with fans showering him with praises often. But not all comments he gets on Twitter are positive. One user recently expressed concern that the actor is ruining his health and career by consuming drugs and alcohol.

The Twitter user, who says 'Doctor' on her bio, commented on a photo posted by Amit Sadh and said, "Maddy was once my hearthrob... But Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs.. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..! (sic)"

The 50-year-old actor took offense and responded, "Oh.. So that's your diagnoses? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment..."

Amit Sadh, who had posted the photo with Madhavan to say he was inspired by the actor, also responded to the criticism. "Really ... he is one of the most genuine people / artist /geniuses we have... My heart breaks, how people miss use Twitter and the freedom of speech (sic)... I hope you learn not to make such nasty statements... About anyone ! Find peace my love."

Madhavan will soon be seen in his much loved 'lover boy' character in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil romantic musical drama, Maara, releasing on January 8.