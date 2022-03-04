R Madhavan-starrer Maara's TV Premiere on Colors Tamil. Date, Time Details Inside

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath-starrer Maara was a marvellous amalgamation of praiseworthy performances, pleasing images and varied ideas about love and loss. The film was particularly praised for not being a routine love story and approaching the emotion of love from different perspectives. The film premiered on January 8 last year on Amazon Prime to positive reviews. Now, the magical love story is all set to unfold on Colors Tamil, Sunday (March 6). The film will premiere at 04:30 pm this Sunday.

Director Dhilip Kumar is enthusiastic about this television premiere. Dhilip said that Maara will always have a place in his heart. He says that Maara has left a mark on him as a filmmaker. Dhilip is confident that viewers will be able to identify and empathise with each character in Maara.

Shraddha is also excited about the television premiere. The actor said that Maara has received a lot of praise despite its OTT release. Shraddha feels both pleased and amazed that Maara will be seen by such a large section of the audience owing to the TV premiere. Shraddha also added that the film will leave an impression on everyone through its rich visuals and soulful music.

According to Madhavan, Maara is a very important film in his career. Madhavan thanked Dhilip for carving a magical story that is soulful and refreshing. Madhavan also praised his co-star Shraddha. Madhavan said that Shraddha’s acting prowess and her ability to get into the skin of character will make Maara a spellbinding watch.

Apart from Madhavan and Shraddha, Shivada Nair and Mouli are also a part of this film. Alexander Thabu, Kishore Kumar G, Guru Somasundaram, M.S. Bhaskar and Abhirami will also be seen in this film. Maara is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam film Charlie. Charlie was remade earlier in Marathi as Deva.

Maara narrates the story of Parvathy, a restoration architect who finds a fairy tale painted across the walls of a coastal town in Kerela. She embarks on a search to find its creator- Maara.

