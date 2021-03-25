R Madhavan Tests Covid-19 Positive After 3 Idiots Co-star Aamir Khan, Shares a Light-hearted Post

R Madhavan has confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday. This comes a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan also contracted Covid-19. Madhavan, who took to social media to inform about his coronavirus-positive, decided to break the news in a rather unique way.

Referring to the 2009 Raju Hirani film, the actor mentioned how Virus caught Rancho and Farhan by their cuffs even in real life. For the unversed, Virus (played by Boman Irani) was a strict dean of the country’s best engineering college and disproved the methods of Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) and his friends, Farhan (played by Madhavan) and Raju (played by Sharman Joshi).

Madhavan tweeted a poster of the film featuring him and Aamir. Sharman Joshi was deliberately cropped out from the poster of the film as Madhavan implied in his tweet, “this is one place we don’t want Raju in."

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Aamir had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. A spokesperson of the actor confirmed, “Mr. Aamir Khan is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”

Talking about Madhavan’s film lineup, he was last seen in Maara, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. He is currently gearing for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he plays the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film revolves around the life of the renowned aerospace engineer. Madhavan is writing and producing the film. It also marks his directorial debut.

Aamir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his much delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the American classic Forrest Gump. The 1994 American comedy-drama starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles. The forthcoming Hindi film will have Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.