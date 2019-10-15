R Madhavan's Love-filled Wish for Wife Sarita on her Birthday is #HusbandGoals

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is all things love. Be it his open-heartedness for several people, or taking out some time for his family, Madhavan never leaves to impress her with his loving and caring nature. On Tuesday, as his wife Sarita celebrated her birthday, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, full of wishes.

He posted a love-filled selfie, with the caption, “I just hope to keep you smiling even brighter for the rest of your life my Love. Wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too... ha ha ha cause we so shamelessly lean so hard on you... we are blessed .HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SARITA...”

This is not the first time that the actor expressed his love on social media for wife Sunita. Back in June, on their 20th anniversary, he shared another loving wish, writing, “You make me feel like I am an emperor with just one smile and that twinkle in your eye, and a slave, with that unconditional love. I am cause you are that beautiful you. So so grateful and crazily in love with you...My love... #married20yearsandcounting.”

Madhavan married Sarita in the year 1999. The duo is parents to a son named Vedaant, who recently won the silver medal representing India at the ongoing Asian Age Group Championships.

On the professional front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry-The Nambi Effect. The film is directed by Ananth Mahadevan, and is set to release on November 26, 2019.

