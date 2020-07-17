R Madhavan's Epic Reply to Fan For Asking Which Product He Uses to 'Lighten' His Skin Colour

R Madhavan's response to a fan who asked him about which product he uses to "lighten" his skin is winning hearts on the Internet. The actor was recently asked by the fan in question about how he's managed to look fairer now as compared to a few years ago. The fan was reacting to a throwback picture which Madhavan had shared on Wednesday to motivate students amid the announcements of various state board exam results.

Commenting on the throwback picture, the fan asked on Twitter, “I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it’s quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you.”

The actor replied to him with a pinch of humour. He tweeted, “I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look ... I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it.”

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the makers of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein have been revisiting the idea of making a sequel, and were just waiting for the right script.

If multiple reports are to be believed the film's original lead pair, Dia Mirza and Madhavan, may be reuniting to reprise their roles as the much-loved Reena and Maddy for the sequel of their 2001 film. Madhavan also earlier reacted to the rumours via a tweet. Even though the actor said he's clueless about the sequel, he hopes that the makers have "an age appropriate" script if they are at all considering him and Dia for it.

Though Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wasn't a big hit at the box office when it first released, it has earned itself a cult following over the years. The film marked Dia Mirza's debut in Bollywood, and also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in key roles.