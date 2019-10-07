R Madhavan's First Look as Musician from Nishabdam Unveiled

The first look of R Madhavan from the film Nishabdam was unveiled on Monday. The new look comes a month after the makers of Nishabdam released Anushka Shetty's look from the film essaying the role of Sakshi, a deaf and a mute artist. R Madhavan looks intriguing in the first look and it has also been revealed that he would be playing the role of a celebrity musician Anthony.

In picture, Madhavan is sitting in between the green bushes playing a violin and is looking dapper with a salt and pepper beard and black leather jacket. In the first look Madhavan is seen wearing black glasses and has an intense look as he play the musical instrument.

Director of Nishabdam, Hemant Madhukar shared the first look of Madhavan on his Twitter handle and wrote, “He will steal your heart away with his charm. Meet Anthony, a celebrity musician! Madhavan as Anthony, Nishabdam.”

Nishabadam has Anushka Shetty opposite Madhavan. She is playing a character of “mute artiste” named Sakshi.

Nishabdam is going to release in 5 different languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The film is presently in the last leg of its shoot. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. Nishabdam is said to revolve around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to look out for the killer.

Anjali will be playing the role of a US-based cop in the film that will also see Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and Michael Madsen.

Post-production of Nishabdam is underway in full-swing and the makers are planning to release the film in December based on the availability of screens. However, there is no official announcement on the same.

Nishabdam is being produced by Kona Film Corporation in association with People Media Factory. Gopi Sunder has composed music for this flick, while Shaniel Deo has handled the cinematography. Prawin Pudi is in charge of editing.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.