R Madhavan's Humble Response to Fan Disappointed with Maara is Winning the Internet

R Madhavan's recent film Maara was released on OTT platform. While the film garnered mixed reviews from the critics, a user seemed to be disappointed with the film. Taking to Twitter, the user bashed Maara saying it is a "below average film" and called Madhvan "the show spoiler in this movie".

"Seriously a below average movie and for people who have already watched Charlie, it's just a pain to watch this movie after first 30 mins. Seriously Maddy was the show spoiler in this movie. Such a sad and depressing character,” the tweet read.

In response, Madhavan apologised and promised a better performance in his next film. "Oops. Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time,” he wrote.

Oops . Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time . 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6euNuWFYhp — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2021

The actor's response is winning the Internet and fans can't help but praise him for his 'humbleness'. "This shows why he is so success... Being humble and getting the feedbacks positively... Honestly, movie is super awesome, I already watched it twice and still I can watch it again and again," a user wrote while another tweeted, "Oh Maddy, U are So humble and Sweet.. U did so well as always. Whatever, If we do something, surely somebody will not like or accept. That's is ok. U did ur best as #Maara. Because of this Humbleness, Love More my Maddyyyyy. Sending losts of love to you (sic)."

Maara casts the actor as an artist named Maara, and it also features South actress Shraddha Srinath. Talking about his character in the film, Madhavan said, "Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The incidents and conversations these people have are grounded yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble. The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person as somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly."

"You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort. To me that was the essence of this guy which got me excited to play him. The film revolves around these relationships and the beauty in sharing experiences. It's a very sweet world to be in. And to bring this entire world to life there are some stellar performances delivered by the other members of the cast," he added.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil.