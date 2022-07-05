R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Gets An Excellent Rating of 9.3 on IMDB

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in theatres on July 1. The film is based on the life of a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan is essaying the lead role of the renowned scientist.

The 52-year-old actor has directed, produced and written the film in addition to acting in it. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has received good reviews from both the audience and the critics. Madhavan is thrilled with the kind of response his film is getting.

Recently, the actor revealed that his film has got an excellent rating of 9.3 on IMDB when he shared the link to an article about the box office performance of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Twitter. “R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ witnesses growth at Box Office, tops IMDB chart with 9.2 ratings, 9.3 now,” read Madhavan’s tweet.

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' witnesses growth at Box Office, tops IMDB chart with 9.2 rating.. 9.3 now🙏🙏😀😀❤️❤️🚀🚀 https://t.co/XAfJakOJv4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 4, 2022

Madhavan’s tweet has gone viral with over 11,000 likes. It is worth mentioning that Nambi Narayanan was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage in the 1990s. Madhavan stated in a recent interview with News18 Tamil that the life of Nambi Narayanan should have been celebrated. The actor revealed that he decided to make Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to bring the story of an unsung hero to the people.

Madhavan’s biographical drama has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending on Twitter for the last few days. Megastar Rajinikanth recently heaped praises on R Madhavan for making an excellent film. Rajinikanth shared a note in Tamil on Twitter and said that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a must-watch for everyone.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. King Khan is essaying the role of a journalist in the film’s Hindi and English versions.

