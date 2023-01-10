R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect Makes it to Oscars' First List, He Says 'We're All in a Daze'

Actor-director R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently made it to IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies Of The Year 2022. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing liquid fuel engines, who gets embroiled in a spy scandal. It marked Madhavan’s directorial debut. Apart from headlining the film, he also wrote the script and produced it. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect went on to win him heaps of praises with the film performing quite well at the box office. It also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

And now, the film has been handpicked for the first list at the Oscars 2023. While a nomination is still a long way off, it is definitely in the race to bag the award. The other films in the list include The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Chhello Show.

Sharing his excitement about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect being in the Oscars’ first list, Madhavan says, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly, the love of the people around the world, Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and now this… what more can I ask for from my directorial debut! The excitement begins again.”

Speaking to India Today, he said, “When we started making the film, I wanted Nambi Nayarayan’s story to be heard and get him the recognition that he deserved. I never thought that the film would make me a writer, director and producer as well. Now, this honour of being shortlisted as one of the films on the Oscars contention list. This just keeps getting better!"

Talking about how he cannot stop smiling at the feat, he also added, “I feel a great sense of gratitude and now the excitement has crept in about the Oscars. The whole team of Rocketry is going to give it the best shot at this nominations and do what we need to do with the campaign and leave the rest of God. This feels extremely fantastic and I am sorry, I’m grinning like a Cheshire cat!”

