R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' Trailer Gives Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo, Watch

R Madhavan has launched the trailer of upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks his debut as a feature film director as well. As soon as the trailer was out on social media, fans of Maddy very talking about his versatility. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were also in for a pleasant surprise on seeing his cameo in the opening shot of the trailer.

Earlier, it was speculated that SRK is playing a role in it. The Rocketry trailer confirms his presence in the film.

It can’t go amiss that Madhavan has worked too much on his prosthetics as he looks unrecognisable. The movie is set for theatrical release in Summer 2021. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. Besides direction and acting in it, Madhavan has written and produced the project.