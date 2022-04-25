R Madhavan’s Son Vedaant On Winning Gold At Danish Open: 'I Didn’t Want To Live Under My Dad’s Shadow'

Vedaant Madhavan, the son of renowned actor R Madhavan, opened up about being recognised by his own name rather than being called R Madhavan’s son. The youngster is a terrific swimmer who has shined with his excellent speed in the sport. Vedaant, who recently won a gold medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, told DD India in an interview that he didn’t want to “live under his dad’s shadow.”

He said: “I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan’s son.”

He further expressed gratitude for his family’s support and spoke openly about the sacrifices his parents have made for him. “They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai,” he said in the interview.

When asked about Madhavan’s next film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect during the interview, Vedaant called it an “extraordinary” and “touching” film.

Madhavan and his wife relocated to Dubai last year to make it easier for their son Vedaant to train for the Olympics. Madhavan never misses an opportunity to praise his son on social media. When Vedaant won the 800m swimming race and bagged the gold medal, he posted a clip of Vedaant being honoured on the victory podium. The actor also added a touching caption to his post.

On the work front, Madhavan was most recently seen in Decoupled. Rocketry and The Railway Men are now his upcoming projects. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical movie based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist, and aerospace engineer. Madhavan wrote, produced, and directed the film, in which he plays the lead role.

