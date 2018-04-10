GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship

Madhavan announced the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
Image: Twitter/ R Madhavan
Actor R. Madhavan's 12-year-old son won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018.

Madhavan announced the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.




(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You