R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
Madhavan announced the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.
Image: Twitter/ R Madhavan
Actor R. Madhavan's 12-year-old son won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018.
Madhavan announced the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.
"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.
(With IANS inputs)
Madhavan announced the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.
"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.
Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international… https://t.co/atStulnOAs— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 8, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|40
|33
|34
|107
|2
|England
|23
|26
|17
|66
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|7
|24
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|12
|26
|8
|Wales
|6
|7
|4
|17
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Nigeria
|1
|3
|0
|4
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
