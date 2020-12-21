R Madhavan's Sweet Response to Toddler Fan Melts Netizens' Hearts

Indian cinema actor, R Madhavan has a huge fan following not only for his movie in Bollywood, but also for his stardom in the South Indian film industry. One such fan from Chennai recently tweeted to express a desire to meet him too.

The actor received a special request from a little fan from Chennai, where he was shooting last weekend. Meera Karthik, a toddler, sent a tweet along with her picture to R Madhavan asking him to meet her since his bodyguards told her that she had to grow up a little to meet him. In the picture, Meera can be seen typing something on her father’s laptop. Responding to Meera’s request, the 3 Idiots actor said, “Heyyy Meera.. would have loved to meet you too had it not been for the Covid protocols.”

The actor further said that it is very important to keep herself safe with so many people at the shoot and he said that they should not take a chance with kids, especially. However, he did mention that he will meet her soon.

Madhavan’s thoughtful response has won the hearts of his followers on Twitter.

Heyyy Meera.. would have loved to meet you too had it not been for the Covid protocols. It’s is very important to keep you safe with so many people at the shoot and we just should not take a chance with you lovely kids . Will meet soon princess. https://t.co/fnpTafi5nb — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 19, 2020

One of the followers called Madhavan’s gesture sweet and said that she too wished to meet him since she too lived near the shooting location.

Another fan commented, “Such a sweet reply Maddy... How sweet you are... You are the real hero.”

Replying to Madhavan’s tweet, Meera replied through her father’s twitter account and expressed her gratitude to Madhavan for responding. She called his gesture sweet and said that even she wants to keep him safe. However, the kid said that she will hold him to his promise and before she meets him, she will watch Kannathil Muthamittal thrice.

Thank you for ur response @ActorMadhavan. Sweet of u. I also want 2 keep u safe. But I will hold u 2 ur promise. But before I meet u, I will watch KannathilMuthamittal thrice. Appa & Amma said that they wanted a daughter like me after watching #KannathilMuthamittal. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/aNCBFYEAHQ — Vishnu Karthik (@imvishnukarthik) December 19, 2020

Meera mentioned that her parents told her that they wanted a daughter like her after they watched the 2002 movie. The tweet was accompanied with a family picture of Meera with her parents.