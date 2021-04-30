R Madhavan's Wife Sarita Birje Teaches Underprivileged Children Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Actor R Madhavan, who is well known for his character of Farhan in 3 Idiots, is feeling useless as his wife Sarita Birje is virtually teaching the underprivileged kids amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor on Thursday shared a video clipping on his Instagram handle.

The video starts with Madhavan saying “when your wife teaches poor kids across the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless". The camera then move towards his wife where she can be seen teaching underprivileged kids virtually.

Madhavan’s post has garnered a lot of praises from his fans as well as celebs. While actor Darshan Kumar dropped the clapping emoji in the comment, producer and director Shailendra Singh commented, “True rockstar streestar."Actress Shamita Shetty and lyricist-writer Milind Gadagkar also commented on the post.

Madhavan and Sarita Birje tied the knot in the year 1999 and now the couple is also parents to a 14-year-old son named Vedaant. The actor never leaves a chance to praise his beloved wife. Earlier on his 20th wedding anniversary, he shared an adorable selfie of the two along with a romantic note. He called himself quite fortunate to have Sarita as his soulmate and wrote that he can’t thank god enough for this.

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer of the film is already out and it looks quite promising to the audience. He was last seen in Maara released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. He also starred in the thriller Nishabdham alongside Anushka Shetty.

Madhavan has also been a part of several Bollywood blockbusters including 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero.

