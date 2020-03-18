R Madhvan’s Throwback Picture with Wife is Winning the Internet, See Here

Actor R Madhvan who is known to keep his fans up to date with his latest looks has recently shared a picture from the past.

The 3 Idiots actor shared a picture with his wife Sarita Birje in the Instagram stories. The much in love couple can be seen sporting a casual attire. Madhvan is wearing a peach-pink colour sleeveless t-shirt which he has teamed up with blue denim jeans and a brown belt. Sarita too has worn a casual light orange coloured patterned top.

Throwback photo, which is breaking the internet has been captioned as "I knew then... What we know now”. The caption is also accompanied with two red hearts and two folded hands emoji.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns star tied the knot with Sarita in 1999 after being in a relationship with her for eight years. The wedding was held with traditional Tamil rituals. The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2005.

Madhvan will soon be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he will not only play the titular role of Nambi Narayan but will also produce and direct the film. The movie is said to be his directorial debut.

Follow @News18Movies for more



