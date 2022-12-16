Raaes Director Rahul Dholakia Speaks Up for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan Amid Backlash

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan had the fans all excited about its release. Even though Pathaan is still a month away from seeing a theatrical release, the makers are doing their best to keep the craze thriving. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first song ‘Beshsram Rang’ and it caused quite an uproar in the social media ecosystem. While most of them seemed to have loved the new song, others have expressed their displeasure over the outfits worn by Deepika Padukone.

Amid the backlash from certain sections of society, the entertainment fraternity has come forward to show their solidarity. The latest addition in the list is Raaes director Rahul Dholakia who openly condemned the hate the Pathaan star has been receiving.

On Friday, Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle to write his thoughts. His tweet read, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up."

The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 16, 2022

Earlier yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival seemingly addressed the controversy and the hate Pathaan has been receiving. He said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

He had also added, “We haven’t been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

