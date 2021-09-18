Raai Laxmi Sets Temperature Soaring in a Pink Bikini, See Pic

Lakshmi Rai, better known as Raai Laxmi, is always brightening up our style files. The beauty queen and actress was seen enjoying her time off by the beach. Calling herself the ‘nature girl,’ Raai shared a new snapshot, captioned, “Sun, Sand the Sea and Me.” She paused to take a selfie by the beach as the warm rays of the sun were shining down. The selfie shows the star having a great time in a bright pink string bikini. For the shot, Raai let the wind in her hair and wore a pair of blue reflective sunglasses.

Raai loves the suntan and the beach life. Her sartorial choices for other getaways have been noteworthy. Not the one to make things monotonous, she opted for a pretty white-hued halter neck swimsuit which included a high-waist bottom. Taken against a scenic seaside backdrop, Raai’s photo gives major style goals. To complete her look, the diva went with a pair of square-framed sunnies, a great choice for a day spent by the beach.

Raai’s fun swimsuit picks have been hard to miss. She likes to play with bold and cheery hues and loves flaunting her sun-tanned glow. She often takes to quirky jewellery to complete her beauty look and leaves salt water-soaked locks open to add dimension to the look.

Here are a few picks from Raai’s beach style files:

Raai participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Her last film outing was Mirugaa. The action thriller film helmed by Parthiban starred Srikanth as the male lead.

Up next, Raai has Jhansi IPS, Anandha Bhairavi and Cinderella lined up on her work slate.

