Raai Laxmi's Latest Bikini Pictures From Maldives Trip Set Temperatures Soaring

Actor Raai Laxmi was on a Vacation to the Maldives recently, and she uploaded a lot of pictures from the trip. Now, her sizzling bikini pictures have gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Raai Laxmi is wearing a pink bikini and she looks as hot as ever. With the picture, she wrote, “Landed in paradise". And along with this, she used hashtags like #vacationtime #maldives #myheartgoesout #inlovewiththisplace #bliss #love #light #happiness.

In another photo, the actor is wearing a black bikini, standing in the water and doing a heart pose with her hands. The picture also has a sunset view. With the picture, she wrote, “Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." She also tagged @paradisemaldives @villahotels in the picture. With this, comments started pouring and her fans went crazy seeing her latest pictures from her holidays.

Raai Laxmi is quite active on social media. She loves to upload a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram. She has 5.1 million followers on her Instagram.

In this video, she is wearing an orange bikini and walking inside a pool. Along with the video, she wrote, “It was here where I first learned to breathe."

Laxmi made her debut in the Tamil language in the film Karka Kasadara. The film was directed by R. V. Udayakumar and was released in 2005. The film stars Vikranth and Raai Laxmi in the lead roles. After this, she appeared in a lot of Tamil Films like Kundakka Mandakka (2005), Dharmapuri (2006), and Nenjai Thodu (2007).

