Raaj Kamal Films to Celebrate 100 Days of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in Kalaivanar Arangam

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, has completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatres. Vikram also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, which produced the film, shared a celebratory note on Twitter.

“RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s birthday, November 7, at 5 pm in Kalaivanar Arangam.#Vikram100DaysCelebration #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VIKRAM100” read the caption.

The movie has made over Rs 432.50 crore at the worldwide box office. It is still drawing large crowds to theatres despite streaming on Hotstar on July 8. Every moviegoer is praising Vikram as he continues to hog the limelight. Currently, Vikram is the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and is unrivalled in the South Indian film industry.

High-octane action venture Vikram is regarded as the spiritual successor to the 1986 film. Haasan played the part of RAW agent Arun Kumar, who worked for the organisation. Because of his ruthless personality in the movie, he has no pity for offenders. Suriya makes a cameo appearance in Vikram. Rolex, the chief of the cocaine cartel, stole the show with his action and effortless acting.

Earlier, delighted Kamal Haasan took to social media after Vikram completed an impressive run at the box office. He penned a special note, “With the support accorded by fans, ‘Vikram’ has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me for generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for ‘Vikram”s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh.”

