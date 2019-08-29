Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raaj Shaandilyaa Reveals Why He Recreated 'Dhagala Lagali Kala' in Dream Girl

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala’ from the movie.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film Dream Girl.
After ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ and ‘Radhe Radhe’, the makers of Dream Girl dropped a new song from the movie. On Tuesday, remix of the famous Marathi song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala’ with Ritiesh Deshmukh was unveiled.

In a recent interview, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, opened up about the recreated version of the Marathi song, he said that the song was Ekta Kapoor’s brainchild. The song happens to be one of her favourite songs.

He further added and said that while working on the music for this film, they got a call from Ekta and she asked them to recreate 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'. It was Ekta’s idea to have Ritesh on board.

Ganpati festival is just around the corner, and the producer felt that it is the right time. 'Dream Girl' is set up in the North so people assumed that the makers would come up with some typical Hindi song but this came as a big surprise for Marathi audience.

This festive song is undoubtedly going to top the music charts, as the makers have strategically unveiled it right before Ganesh Chaturthi. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance. Mika Singh, Jyotica Tangri(marathi verses) and Meet Bros have reprised the song with lyrics by Kumaar.

Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. Alongwith Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on September 13.

