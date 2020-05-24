Raaj Shaandilyaa Writing His Next for 'Dream Girl' Collaborator Ayushmann Khurrana

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa says he is looking forward to reuniting with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for a massy entertainer after "Dream Girl".







Raaj, who has worked with comedian Kapil Sharma on his show "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and has written dialogues for movies such as "Jabariya Jodi", "Freaky Ali", made his directorial debut last year with "Dream Girl".







"I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of 'Dream Girl'. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, 'Let me know'.







"This will be an entertaining massy commercial film with a social message," Raaj told PTI.







The director is also collaborating with actor Varun Dhawan for a comedy.







Raaj said he was supposed to give a final narration to Varun for their upcoming film, but the discussions have been put on hold due to the lockdown.







"The script is ready. The final narration was to happen with Varun in March, but then lockdown happened.







"Work is on hold due to the current situation, now dates will be shuffled. He had Sriram's film among others. We had not finalised the dates, but we don't know what will happen now. Everything is on hold."







The director said the film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.







Varun has completed shooting for "Coolie No 1", which was locked for a May 1 release. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed ahead.







The actor's other films include the Arun Khetarpal biopic with director Sriram Raghavan and "Mr Lele" with Shashank Khaitan.

