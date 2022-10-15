Raashi Khanna Aces The Party-Cum-Comfy Look in This Chic Outfit

Raashi Khanna has won a special place in fans’ hearts with her spellbinding performances in films like Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover and Thank You, to name a few. In addition to her acting, the 31-year-old actress is also quite popular for her sartorial choices, be it rocking traditional wear or sporting western outfits. Rashi often shares updates on her whereabouts, trips, photoshoots and upcoming projects with her fans on social media. Recently, the Tollywood beauty left her admirers gushing over a streak of photographs from her latest fashion photoshoot. Along with posting the photos on Instagram, she penned a cryptic caption, which read – “What do you see?”

Check out Raashi Khanna’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Dressed in a purple silk shirt, tucked in an orange-and-white striped mid-length skirt, Raashi pulled off the party-cum-comfy look in the pretty outfit. The actress clubbed her uber-chic attire with a pair of stone-encrusted hoops and sleek white criss-cross stilettos.

Raashi struck several candid poses for the lens, making it impossible for fans to take their eyes off her. She sported dewy makeup and complemented it with a shade of glossy peach lipstick. The actress rounded off her look with wavy, open tresses.

Raashi Khanna was last seen in the movie Thiruchitrambalam, alongside Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bharathiraja. She has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty.

The actress is all geared up to star in director PS Mithran’s action spy film Sardar next, opposite Karthi. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 21 this year. She also joined hands with directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha for a Bollywood film, titled Yodha, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Yodha will release in theatres on November 11.

