Raashi Khanna Deactivates Twitter Account; Was Trolling The Reason?

Actress Raashi Khanna, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films has successfully captivated audiences with her charm and acting prowess in films like Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover, and her recent Thiruchitramabalam. However, recently, the actress has created a social media buzz after news of her deleting her Twitter account spread like wildfire.

Raashi announced her departure from the micro-blogging platform on Monday, September 5. “Hi guys, I just deactivated my Twitter account. But I am all here on Instagram. Thank you!” read her story.

The 31-year-old actress in an interview shared that she was being portrayed wrongly in the South film industry. She also added that trolls were targeting her, making derogatory comments on her Twitter posts.

According to reports, earlier in April, Raashi got embroiled in a controversy after she made some remarks about films made in the South. The actress, however, issued a public statement where she addressed the rumours urging everyone to “be kind.”

“Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad-mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have the utmost respect for every language/film that I do. Let’s be kind,” read the statement.

Raashi has been criticised for her comments on social media, especially by people of Tollywood, and hence her decision to deactivate Twitter might be the result of such harsh trolling.

The talented actress will next be seen in the Tamil-language film Sardar, opposite Tamil superstar Karthi. Raashi is also a part of Pushkar Okjha and Sagar Ambre’s action thriller film Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in lead roles. This would be the actress’s second Bollywood film after Madras Cafe.

