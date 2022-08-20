Raashi Khanna Raises Temperatures in Beige Bralette and Matching Pants; See Pics

Actress Raashi Khanna, who is a popular face in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, has time and again impressed audiences with her phenomenal acting and spellbinding pictures. A social media buff, Raashi often uploads stunning pictures of her photoshoots, aceing both traditional and modern outfits. She also shares glimpses of her upcoming films on social media to keep her fans updated.

Recently, the actress dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, wowing fans with her stunning avatar. The social media post has got the netizens hooked.

The Aranmanai 3 actress made all the heads turn, decked up in a beige linen bralette with matching riel pants from the clothing brand Cecil. Sitting on a small red tool, Raashi exuded boss lady vibes as she posed with one hand on her hair. Her killer expressions in the next snap, as she stared right into the camera were a bonus.

In the following snap, the actress struck another elegant pose leaning against a flight of stairs. She opted for a curly hairdo for her brunette hair, complimenting her serene look with dazzling earrings and smokey eyes. The matte nude shade of lipstick befitted her attire.

Raashi’s alluring pictures took over the Internet, the moment she dropped them on the photo-sharing platform. Fans can’t seem to stop gushing over the brilliant snaps, showering praises on the actress’s unique avatar.

While one user blamed her for “Raising the heat” another called her “sizzling hot.” Not only fans but even celebrities bombarded Raashi’s comment section with compliments. While Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor commented on Raashi’s pictures with a heart-eye emoji, actor Avinash Tiwary, remarked, “Lava” on her post.

Making her debut with the Tamil film Imaika Nodigal, Raashi has worked with many notable stars in several super hit films. She is currently enjoying the success of Thiruchitrambalam opposite actor Dhanush.

Helmed by Mithran R Jawahar, the romantic family drama, which premiered on August 18 this year, is being widely appreciated by viewers and has already received an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Raashi will next be seen in PS Mithran’s action-thriller Sardar. Besides Raashi, actors Karthi, Rajisha Vijayan, Sahana Vasudevan, and Chunky Panday also star in the film. Sardar is likely to hit the silver screens somewhere around Diwali.

