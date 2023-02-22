Raashi Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Weekly List

Raashi Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra and Aditya Chopra are the top 5 names trending for the week of February 20 on the Popular Indian Celebrities feature. IMDb has launched the popular Indian celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app. It is a new way for fans to track trending stars and filmmakers in Indian movies and web series.

It highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on visits from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Every week, entertainment fans can see who is trending, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.

This week, the Popular Indian Celebrities feature spotlights talent from trending titles like Farzi (Prime Video), The Romantics, Class (Netflix), and Pathaan (in theaters now). Six cast members from the Prime Video Original series Farzi feature in top 20 on the list. Raashi Khanna ranks at No. 1, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Kubbra Sait. Series co-creator Krishna DK is also on the list this week.

Here’s the full list:

Raashi Khanna

Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Sethupathi

Regina Cassandra

Aditya Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Kader Khan

Bhuvan Arora

Anupam Kher

Kiara Advani

Ayesha Kanga

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor

Kubbra Sait

Ram Charan Teja

Anjali Sivaraman

Salman Khan

Yash Chopra

Krishna D.K.

Nora Fatehi

“Talent and filmmakers in India enjoy an immense fandom that crosses regional and national boundaries, and IMDb is uniquely positioned to capture this interest, given our global audience. The Popular Indian Celebrities feature celebrates the passion of IMDb users, highlights celebrities having a breakthrough career moment, and captures trends in entertainment driven by the latest releases and newsworthy events," said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

Read all the Latest Movies News here