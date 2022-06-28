Raashi Khanna Turns Up The Heat in Yellow Mini Dress

Tamil and Telugu actress Raashi Khanna stepped into the Tollywood film industry in 2014 with Oohalu Gusagusalade and has since begged some of the best projects in both Telugu and Tamil films. She is now making headlines for her hot pics in a mango-like mini dress.

During the scorching heat of the summer, Raashi turned up the heat even more by sharing her hot summer dress picture in Mango flavour. She is quite active on social media and often goes viral because of her brilliant fashion style. This time, she shared a photograph of herself wearing a yellow and green mini dress with some white flowers.

The actress received much adoration and appreciation from her fans online. Users filled the comment section with love and the post soon went viral. One user wrote, “The eternal queen of the film industry,” while another wrote, “you are the most beautiful person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)



Raashi recently made headlines when she revealed that she was body-shamed in the initial phase of her career. She recalled how she was compared to a gas tanker owing to her weight, adding that it was difficult for her to manage her weight.

The actress was seen in a notable role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which featured Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol in lead roles. Raashi opened up in the interview that she became fitter with time without paying any attention to the insults because her job required it. She also mentioned that she couldn’t keep her weight in check as she suffered from Polycystic Ovarian Disease(PCOD).

Raashi made her debut in the entertainment industry with the 2013 political action thriller film Madras Café which featured Abraham and Nargis in lead roles. The story of the film surrounded the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

