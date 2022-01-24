Raashii Khanna Refuses To Let Naga Chaitanya Work In New Thank You Set Pics, See Here

A bunch of pictures from the sets of the upcoming Telugu movie Thank You surfaced online on Sunday. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna in the lead. One of the many pictures was shared by Raashii on her Instagram account. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a silhouette in which she and Chaitanya were having a sweet moment.

Chaitanya was seen with a laptop in his lap while Raashii stopped him from working. Chaitanya had a big smile on his face. Ace cinematographer P. C. Sreeram also shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. A few featured Raashii solo, discussing scenes on the sets. Sreeram also shared a picture of a happy Chaitanya.

Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar. The film, dubbed as a rom-com, is written by B. V. S. Ravi. Dil Raju is backing the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman will be scoring the background music while Sreeram is behind the camera. Thank You also stars Avika Gor.

Chaitanya has had two releases in the past six months. The actor was seen in Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Following which, the actor was seen in Bangarraju with his father Nagarjuna. Bangarraju marked his first release since he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation. The couple, who was married for four years, announced their split in October in a joint statement.

While Chaitanya refrained from sharing details about the reason behind their split. he said he was happy if she was happy. “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he told a few reporters earlier this month.

