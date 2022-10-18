Raashii Khanna's Latest Pics Give Us All Some Major Diwali Fitspo

Raashi Khanna knows how to win a million hearts with her acting skills and style statements. The diva is quite active on Social media and keeps treating her fans with her pictures and videos.

Recently, the actress looked no less than a goddess in a wine-coloured deep V-neck Anarkali suit. She looked stunning in the whole outfit. The suit had scrunched full sleeves that looked pretty. Her banarasi brocade dupatta added all the charm it needed.

For jewellery, she added a beautiful pair of rust gold earrings and a matching ring. Going for her signature look and subtle glam, she chose nude makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes. This can surely be your Diwali outfit this year because it has all the festive vibe, and we bet you’ll make numerous heads turn.

Within just a few hours, the picture went viral on the internet. Many fans have showered love in the comments section. One of them wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!”

Another said, “If the word beauty has a face.”

One more wrote, “I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come? If you like this comment, smile once and like this and let me know you like it.”

Another said, “Nice beautiful photo actress Best of best Raashi Khanna beautiful.”

Another fan said, “That confident look can kick the Monday blues! Much power to you power-puff girl. Always an admirer of your work.”

