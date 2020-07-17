Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hunts Down Killer in Twisted Tale

Netflix India has announced a highly anticipated slate of upcoming original movies and TV series recently and one among them in Raat Akeli Hai, whose trailer has been launched on Friday. The whodunit mystery-thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in lead roles.

The movie synopsis reads: The most powerful usually hide the darkest secrets. What happens when a small-town cop is summoned to investigate the case of an extremely powerful local politician? How far is he willing to go into the darkness to search for the truth?

Raat Akeli Hai is the story of an extremely mysterious murder. A mysterious murder where the only suspects are from the same family, with each member having a hidden motive. Will Jatil (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) find his way to the truth or lose tracks midway?

The movie streams on Netflix from July 31. Check out Raat Akeli Hai trailer here:

Here's a poster of Raat Akeli Hai featuring Nawazuddin as Inspector Jatil Yadav.

It will be interesting to see how Nawazuddin takes on the role of a law abiding investigator when in past he has excelled in gangster roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and TV series Sacred Games. Are you excited to watch Raat Akeli Hai soon on OTT?