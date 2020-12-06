'Raavan' Saif Ali Khan Clarifies 'Adipurush' Will be Without Any 'Distortions', Issues Apology

Recently, Saif Ali Khan's statements about one of his upcoming films, titled Adipurush, presenting a humane side of mythological character Raavan and 'justifying' his abduction of Sita went viral. Now, the actor has issued an apology for causing hurt to people's sentiments.

While talking about Adipurush, which will also features Prabhas in leading role as Ram, Saif had said, "We will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha."

Many commented on social media that it is an attempt to distort cultural facts and even asked Saif's role in the film be recast. In fact, Saif was heavily trolled on social media all throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Now, tendering an apology, Saif said in a statement, "I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have also been cast in Adipurush as Sita and Lakshman respectively. However, their roles and casting in the film await official confirmation by the makers.