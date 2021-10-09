CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Raavan' Saif Ali Khan Finishes Filming for Adipurush, See Pics

Adipurush wraps up shoot for Saif Ali Khan. he is seen with director Om Raut

Featuring extensive visual effects, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh or Raavan.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Saturday completed shooting for his upcoming film “Adiprush". The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil".

Featuring extensive visual effects, “Adipurush" is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh. It is directed by Om Raut of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. The official Instagram account of T-Series shared the news of Khan’s shoot wrap alongside a picture of the 51-year-old star cutting a cake.

“@omraut It’s a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK," the post read. “Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Reacting to the post on social media shared by Raut, Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor wrote, “The best duo. Gonna be EPIC (sic)."

Actor Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan" and Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush" will face-off at the box-office as they are set to release on August 11, 2022. “Adipurush" also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

(With agency inputs)

first published:October 09, 2021, 16:33 IST