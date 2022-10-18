Raaz to Roohi, Horror-Comedies That You Just Can't Miss On OTT Platforms

Are you a fan of horror movies or maybe horror comedies? Well, Bollywood makers have got you covered. The Indian film industry is never afraid to experiment with content and therefore we have so many romantic as well as horror comedies. When it comes to horror comedy, the genre is unusual in that it evokes feelings from two separate spectrums at the same time. While the profession is challenging, Bollywood directors have worked hard to perfect the screenplay.

Such films also resonated with audiences as Bhool Bhulaiyaa proved to be a box office success. This genre also appeals to the Indian public due to its basic narratives that are good at relieving stress. We have curated a list of the same that will entertain you on a small screen whenever you want.

Raaz

We can never forget the saga of Raaz, which began in the year 2002. Vikram Bhatt directed the film. The plot of the film was inspired by the American film Where Lies Beneath. It is regarded as one of Bollywood’s classic horror films.

This film is credited with starting the trend of horror films in the twenty-first century. According to media reports, the audience at the theatre was terrified by this film. If you wish to watch this movie, you may do so on Amazon Prime Video from the comfort of your own home.

13 B

R Madhavan’s horror film 13 B was directed by Vikram Kumar. Vikram Kumar prepared a new concept and was successful in it. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Shaapit:

The film Shaapit was released in the year 2010 and was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Aditya Narayan, Rahul Dev, Shweta Agarwal, and Shubh Joshi were in the lead roles in the film. The film showed the story of a family that was cursed and no one could get married in the house. You can watch it on MX Player.

Chhorii:

Nusrat Bharucha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Goyal, Rajesh Jais’s film Chhorii is a horror film. Although the film’s concept is so soulful, you will start crying and scared while watching it. You can watch it on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hot Star.

Stree:

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 film Stree did a great job at the box office. Stree was directed by Amar Kaushik. This film was based on a true incident. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Roohi

Rajkumar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi was released last year. While people laughed out loud watching the film, there were some scary elements too. You can watch this film on Netflix.

Lakshmi:

Akshay Kumar’s film Lakshmi was directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2 aka Kanchana. Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharad Kelkar have done great acting in the film with Akshay Kumar. You can watch this movie on Disney Plus Hot Star.

Haunted Hills:

Haunted Hills is one of the best horror movies in Bollywood. The story of a newly married couple on honeymoon but caught in a tragedy forms the crux of the film. The film was directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput and stars Diana Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Zubair K. Khan, and Gavi Chahal. To understand and watch this film’s story, you must go to Amazon Prime Video.

