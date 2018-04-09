English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
Produced by Karan Johar, Raazi is being touted as another brave attempt by the actor who has proven her acting prowess with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. The film is slated to release on May 1.
Image: Twitter/ Alia Bhatt
The wait is finally over! The first look of Alia Bhatt from the much awaited thriller-drama Raazi is here and the various posters celebrate the different shades of her character Sehmat. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia.
Alia Bhatt essays the role of a Kashmiri spy who is married to a Pakistani man in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a complicated tale of love, betrayal, and patriotism. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat, Raazi will explore the social complexities during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Recently the makers released a small teaser of the film announcing that the trailer will be out on April 10. The teaser sees Alia in a burkha talking on the phone in secrecy asking about someone.
Now the makers have released three posters of Alia introducing her as a perfect daughter, a perfect wife and as a spy. The first poster sees Rajit Kapoor kissing her on the forehead.
The second poster sees a saree clad Alia smiling with her husband, played by Vicky Kaushal.
And the last poster sees her in a stern look, checking her watch.
Parso milte hain.. subah! Main #RAAZI hoon.. @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @apoorvamehta18 @Soni_Razdan pic.twitter.com/0A7Gb7fMGn— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 8, 2018
| Edited by: Sameeksha
