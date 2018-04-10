Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction

After teasing the fans with different shades of Alia Bhatt's character, the makers of Raazi have finally released the trailer of the film and the wait was worth it. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia.Alia Bhatt essays the role of a Kashmiri spy who is married to a Pakistani man in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a complicated tale of love, betrayal, and patriotism. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat, Raazi will explore the social complexities during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The trailer sees Sehmat being married to a Pakistani officer's household to be the 'eyes and ears of India.'While Sehmat initially does her duty, later in the trailer one can see her in an emotional turmoil. The story is touted to be the one for the unnamed heroes who got no recognition but did their duty to serve the country in the best possible way.By the looks of it, Alia Bhatt completely steals the show with an intense and held performance. Is it another award-winning role for the actor? Only time will tell.Produced by Karan Johar, Raazi also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma in key roles. The film is slated to release on May 11.