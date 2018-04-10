English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
By the looks of it, Alia Bhatt completely steals the show with an intense and held performance. Is it another award-winning role for the actor?
After teasing the fans with different shades of Alia Bhatt's character, the makers of Raazi have finally released the trailer of the film and the wait was worth it. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia.
Alia Bhatt essays the role of a Kashmiri spy who is married to a Pakistani man in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a complicated tale of love, betrayal, and patriotism. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat, Raazi will explore the social complexities during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The trailer sees Sehmat being married to a Pakistani officer's household to be the 'eyes and ears of India.'
While Sehmat initially does her duty, later in the trailer one can see her in an emotional turmoil. The story is touted to be the one for the unnamed heroes who got no recognition but did their duty to serve the country in the best possible way.
By the looks of it, Alia Bhatt completely steals the show with an intense and held performance. Is it another award-winning role for the actor? Only time will tell.
Produced by Karan Johar, Raazi also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma in key roles. The film is slated to release on May 11.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Steals Show as Hyderabad Rout Rajasthan by 9 Wickets