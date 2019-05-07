Rabindranath Tagore’s 158th Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-Watch Films Based on Tagore’s Works

Rabindranath Tagore's versatility as a poet and author is undisputable. India's first Nobel laureate who was also the first non-European to ever receive the honour, Tagore’s bibliography is prolific, which goes beyond poems, novels and dramas.On his 158th birth anniversary, as his fans across the world celebrate Pochishe Boishakh—Rabindra Jayanti—we look at five films based on Kobiguru Tagore’s stories that we think you must watch at least once.Directed by Satyajit Ray, it is based on Tagore's novel Nastanirh (The Broken Nest). Madhabi Mukherjee plays a lonely wife named Charulata who develops an extramarital relationship with her husband's cousin Amal.The Gulzar directorial, which won several National Film Awards, is based on Tagore's story Kshudhit Pashaan and starred Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna in lead roles.Based on Tagore's story of the same name, the film chronicles the relationship between Mini and Kabuliwala Abdur Rahamat Khan who sees in the little girl his own daughter he left behind in Kabul.Based on Tagore’s novel of the same name, this Rituparno Ghosh film focuses on the evolution of Binodini, a widow. The film is also a poignant documentation of the traditions suppressing women’s sexuality and the intricate politics prevalent in Indian households.Thematically based on Tagore’s story Naukadubi, this 1946 film oscillates between humour and pathos as it highlights issues like caste inequality. It stars Dilip Kumar, Mira Misra, Ranjana, Pahari Sanyal and Moni Chatterjee.