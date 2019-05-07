Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rabindranath Tagore’s 158th Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-Watch Films Based on Tagore’s Works

As Rabindranath Tagore’s fans across the world celebrate Pochishe Boishakh, we look at five films based on his stories that we think you must watch at least once.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rabindranath Tagore’s 158th Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-Watch Films Based on Tagore’s Works
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Raima Sen in a still from Rituparno Ghosh’s 2003 film Chokher Bali. (Image: IMDb)
Loading...
Rabindranath Tagore's versatility as a poet and author is undisputable. India's first Nobel laureate who was also the first non-European to ever receive the honour, Tagore’s bibliography is prolific, which goes beyond poems, novels and dramas.

On his 158th birth anniversary, as his fans across the world celebrate Pochishe Boishakh—Rabindra Jayanti—we look at five films based on Kobiguru Tagore’s stories that we think you must watch at least once.

Charulata: Directed by Satyajit Ray, it is based on Tagore's novel Nastanirh (The Broken Nest). Madhabi Mukherjee plays a lonely wife named Charulata who develops an extramarital relationship with her husband's cousin Amal.

Lekin: The Gulzar directorial, which won several National Film Awards, is based on Tagore's story Kshudhit Pashaan and starred Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna in lead roles.

Screen Shot 2019-05-07 at 11.04.59 AM

Kabuliwala: Based on Tagore's story of the same name, the film chronicles the relationship between Mini and Kabuliwala Abdur Rahamat Khan who sees in the little girl his own daughter he left behind in Kabul.

Chokher Bali: Based on Tagore’s novel of the same name, this Rituparno Ghosh film focuses on the evolution of Binodini, a widow. The film is also a poignant documentation of the traditions suppressing women’s sexuality and the intricate politics prevalent in Indian households.

Milan: Thematically based on Tagore’s story Naukadubi, this 1946 film oscillates between humour and pathos as it highlights issues like caste inequality. It stars Dilip Kumar, Mira Misra, Ranjana, Pahari Sanyal and Moni Chatterjee.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram