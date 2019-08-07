Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Movies Based on His Stories

Well-known poet and author Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861. After living a life filled with literature and knowledge, Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941 at the age of 80. India's first Nobel laureate and also the first non-European to ever receive the honour, Tagore’s legacy has lived beyond his life. So much so, that the stories written by Tagore have often been adapted into movies and short stories series.

On his death anniversary, here’s a look at five films based on Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s stories that we think you must watch at least once.

Milan

Based on Tagore’s story Naukadubi, the 1946 film Milan depicts the serious issue of caste inequality with humour and pathos. With Dilip Kumar, Mira Misra, Ranjana, Pahari Sanyal and Moni Chatterjee in pivotal roles, the story is set in 1905, when the issue of caste inequality was prevalent in the society.

Kabuliwala

This 1961 movie, starring Balraj Sahni and Usha Kiran, is based on Tagore's story of the same name. The film depicts the relationship between Mini, played by Sonu and Kabuliwala Abdur Rahamat Khan, played by Balraj Sahni. The Kabuliwala sees in the little girl his own daughter he left behind in Kabul.

Lekin

Directed by Gulzar in 1990, Lekin has won several National Film Awards. The movie is based on Tagore’s story Kshudhit Pashaan and is filmed in Rajasthan. The movie stars Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna in lead roles.

Charulata

Based on Tagore’s novel Nastanirh (The Broken Nest), Charutala was directed by Satyajit Ray. The movie revolves around Charulata, played by Madhabi Mukherjee, who is a lonely wife and develops an extramarital relationship with her husband's cousin Amal.

Chokher Bali

With inspiration from Tagore’s novel of the same name, Chokher Bali is a Bengali film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The film focuses on the evolution of Binodini, a widow, who falls in love with another man. The film is also a poignant documentation of the traditions suppressing woman’s sexuality.

